On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall, a symbol of division and oppression, crumbled beneath the weight of human desire for freedom. When the wall that divided Berlin into East and West collapsed, the world saw a historic event that would change the path of history. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Cold War came to an end and a new chapter in world politics and international relations began. Twenty-five years later, we consider the bravery and tenacity of those who ushered in this momentous occasion, motivating succeeding generations to carry on the fight for independence and unification. Pakistan is motivated to carry on its fight for independence, human rights, and democratic government by the collapse of the Berlin Wall. As a reminder that nonviolent protest and group effort may effect profound change, it inspires Pakistanis to strive for a more cohesive and just society devoid of social and political divides.