People demand action to control rising street crimes in DI Khan

Dera ismail khan - Residents of DI Khan on Saturday voiced their concerns over the soaring crime rates and urged a joint strategy to launch a massive operation against those involved in street crimes. They stressed that the police department should utilize all available resources to control the surge in crimes, which has caused significant distress among the public.

They urged the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to visit DI Khan and direct the district police officials to take stern action against the perpetrators to ensure the protection of the citizens. Recent weeks have seen numerous incidents where armed criminals, mostly on motorbikes, shot, killed, and injured people during robberies.

In one incident, three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 in cash, and a mobile phone from Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala, at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station. In another, three armed robbers took Rs. 2 million at gunpoint from Malik Khan Zaman, a petrol pump owner, also in Saddar police station’s jurisdiction. Iqbal Dutani was killed, and another person injured when dacoits opened fire on their car on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge, snatching Rs 20,000 in cash. Another incident in Mosa Town saw motorcyclists snatching a mobile phone and Rs. 27,000 at gunpoint.

Many incidents of snatching phones, cash, theft from homes, shops, and other places, and bike thefts are not reported to the police due to passive responses from the concerned authorities. The absence of a comprehensive strategy to address rising crime rates has left citizens feeling unprotected and frustrated, with a growing demand for the police department to outline concrete steps to enhance security measures and restore public trust.

Expressing his concern to APP, lawyer Aamir Hussain said, “The lives of our children are no longer safe due to the increasing incidents of street crime. It seems no one is here to protect the citizens.” Another citizen, Muhammad Javed, said, “Our city is witnessing a sharp increase in violent street crime incidents of snatching motorbikes, mobile phones, and robbing activities.”

Muhammad Naseer, a shopkeeper, said that shops are being looted in busy commercial areas of the city, while cash and valuables are being robbed at gunpoint in congested areas. President of Central Traders Union, Sohail Ahmed Azmi, termed the recent wave of street crime incidents in DI Khan as very alarming for residents and the business community.

The citizens appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to direct the Inspector General of Police to launch an operation against those involved in daily snatching incidents and ensure the protection of the citizens of DI Khan. Police department officials said that despite limited resources, the city police are making sincere efforts to control street crimes and ensure the safety of citizens.

Police officials noted that troubled points had been identified and patrolling and checking had been increased in those areas. They claimed to bust gangs and arrest criminals daily. The residents of DI Khan hope the authorities will respond promptly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people and taking necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.