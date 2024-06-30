PM directs to expedite process of dissolution of Pak PWD

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan's economic situation cannot afford any more burdens of institutions that harm the country's exchequer.

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding dissolution of Pakistan Public Works Department and its replacement, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said interests of the employees should be protected during the dissolution process.

He said ongoing projects under PWD will be completed by the relevant federal and provincial departments.

The services of private companies of international standards will be hired for government construction and repair.

The meeting was apprised that an asset management company will be formed to manage the assets of PWD.

Shehbaz Sharif said asset records of PWD should be fully digitized.

The Prime Minister directed to expedite the process of dissolution of the Pakistan Public Works Department.