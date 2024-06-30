Police arrest 2 for shooting, Injuring traffic warden

RAWALPINDI - In a swift response on Saturday, police have arrested two suspects for shooting and injuring a traffic warden while performing duty.

The incident occurred when the traffic warden, Hamza, stopped Nauman for violating a traffic signal. Nauman, along with his accomplice Aizaz, opened fire, injuring Hamza.

During the altercation, Traffic warden Asrar’s uniform was also torn.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took immediate notice of the incident and ordered the prompt arrest of the suspects.

A special team, led by SDPO Cantt, was formed and used scientific investigation methods and human intelligence to capture the suspects.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz confirmed that the arrests were made with solid evidence.

CPO Hamdani emphasized that those who threaten the lives and property of citizens and police officers will be held accountable by the law.