Police held 42 suspects involved in drug peddling

ISLAMABAD - The officials of capital city police have arrested as many as 42 suspects for their alleged involvement in drug peddling and seized huge cache of narcotics from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. He said that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 42 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, ice, and weapons from their possession. Following these directions, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Ayaz and recovered 1,220 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Iqbal and recovered 525 gram heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Dawood Gul and recovered 150 gram Ice and one dagger from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Aamir Masih and recovered 30 liters of liquor from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zameer Abbas and recovered 570 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Zahid Khan and recovered 520 gram heroin from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Afraz Ahmed and recovered 1,250 gram heroin from his possession. The Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Moreover, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested two accused namely Sami Ullah and Idress and recovered one 30 bore pistol and dagger from their possession.

The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Hamza Khan and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession Furthermore, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Imran Khan and Muhammad Waseem and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 28 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. Also, the Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested a wanted lady member of a house buglers gang involved in numerous bugler activities and looting houses in the guise of servants and recovered stolen cash from her possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted lady member of a house buglers gang looting houses in the guise of servants. The arrested accused was identified as Sardaran Bibi. Police team also recovered stolen cash from her possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Citizens should report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.