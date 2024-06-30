Prolonged load-shedding: People protest, block roads in Nowshera

Nowshera - Residents of several areas in the district protested on Saturday against 22-hour-long unannounced power outages, blocking the Nowshera-Mardan GT Road near Rashakai Interchange for about six hours, disrupting traffic on both the road and the motorway. The residents demanded a written guarantee from Pesco officials to halt the unscheduled load-shedding.

Despite the scorching 44-degree Celsius heat, the protestors remained steadfast. Allegedly, a child died during the protest, having suffered an electric shock and being delayed in reaching the hospital due to the blockade. Initial negotiations between the administration, police, and community elders appeared successful, but some demonstrators rejected the agreements and refused to clear the road.

This led the police to use batons, tear gas, and aerial firing to disperse the crowd.

The protestors retaliated with stone-pelting and aerial firing, resulting in chaos.

During the confrontation, the police confiscated a pistol from a young protester and filed cases against over a hundred individuals, launching a crackdown to arrest those involved. Rashakai Police Station SHO Kashif Khan told journalists that the disturbance was triggered by prolonged power outages.