Sunday, June 30, 2024
Rain in Lahore brings relief after weeks of sweltering heat

Our Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
LAHORE   -  The provincial metropolis experienced a significant downpour on Saturday evening, ending a month-long heatwave. While the rain brought a welcome drop in temperatures and a pleasant change in the weather, it also caused extensive flooding in several key areas of the city.

 Shadman Market’s roads were also submerged, creating further disruptions. On Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, rainwater caused significant problems, leaving many vehicles and motorcyclists stranded.

Authorities urged residents to avoid these flooded areas and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are on high alert, working to alleviate the situation and ensure public safety.

