Registration process for 'Maryam ki Dastak' project begins

The registration process of ‘Dastak Representatives’ has been started on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

‘Maryam ki Dastak’ project would be extended to all the districts while the number of available services would also be increased from 10 to 65, said the chief minister.

“The people will get the services at their doorstep and it would also eradicate corruption from the government offices,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She added that Punjab has entered in the digitization era and the government is facilitating the people through effective use of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

According to Maryam Nawaz, hundreds of thousands youngsters would play the role of facilitators in ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ project and they would also get a job through it.

The Dastak volunteers should have the minimum education of intermediate.

The criteria said that the volunteers should also have a mobile phone with internet.

A clearance certificate from concerned police station, personal motorbike and driving licence would also be required to fulfil the criteria. The Dastak officials would also be imparted training once they fulfil the criteria.

The citizens will be facilitated with services like domicile, e-stamping, birth, death and marriage certificates through this app.

Through the Dastak app, property tax, token tax, motor, and vehicle transfer and registration of new vehicles will be made easy.