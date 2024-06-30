Sunday, June 30, 2024
Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Martin Mull dies at 80

Agencies
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES   -    American actor and comedian Martin Mull, known for his work on the TV sitcoms Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Roseanne, has died at age 80. Mull, who also starred in the 1985 comedy film Clue, died on Thursday at his home after a “valiant fight against a long illness”, his daughter, Maggie Mull, said on social media. In a tribute on Instagram, Ms Mull wrote that her father “was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and for doing Red Roof Inn commercials”.  “He would find that joke funny,” she added. “He was never not funny.”  Mull’s first notable role was in 1976, playing Garth Gimble on the soap opera spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, which led to two additional spin-off roles, including in the series Fernwood 2 Night. He then landed the role of army officer Colonel Mustard in the black-comedy film Clue, inspired by the board game of the same name.Around that time, he also began voicing the Red Roof Inn advertisements that his daughter mentioned in her tribute.

Agencies

