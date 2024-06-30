SHC grants protective bail to PPP MNA, sons in journalist murder case

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party’s MNA Khalid Ahmad Loond and his two sons in journalist Nasrullah Gadani murder case. A double bench headed by Justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan granted the bail to the MNA, his sons Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Loond and Noor Mohammad Khan Loond for 10 days against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each.

The court directed the applicants to surrender before the court concerned as the bail application was being allowed without touching the merit of the case. “The applicants are directed to surrender before the trial court concerned in the aforesaid period. This order shall cease to have its effect after expiry of 10 days from today or when the applicants surrender before the trial court concerned, which one occurs earlier,” said the order. It said: “It is made clear that in case the applicants failed to surrender before the trial court within the aforesaid period, their bail bonds shall stand forfeited.”