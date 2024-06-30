Sheikh Rashid gets exorbitant gas bill after 'electric shock'

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Ahmed has been bothered by high utility bills.

He has now received gas bill worth Rs100,000. Earlier, he was sent Rs168,000 electricity bill. He showed both utility bills to the media.

had a couple of days ago told media that he has no family; he did not use air-conditioner but the utility company sent him Rs168,000 in electricity bill. Due to high electricity bills, his tenants have vacated shops, he added.

Meanwhile, in his video message, said he used to eat breakfast at a food cart; lunch is not cooked at home. The stove is lit for cooking dinner; this is the practice since I was taken by my Islamic friend, he added.

He said families living in his vicinity got Rs6,000 to Rs8,000 gas bill while his bill was Rs100,000.

The former minister warned the leadership that revolution is being brewing in the country. Inflation has made life unbearable. The economy is in a shambles. They must realise that the time is ticking away.

said time favours none. The robbers returned to get their [criminal] cases quashed. They have deprived the poor of their livelihood. Now, the fight is not for form 45 or form 47; it has become a fight for survival. “I warn those at the helm of affairs to [open their eyes and] save the poor from dying,” he concluded.