Sindh minister demands KE not to suspend power supply from 10pm to 6am

Sindh government assures of clearing its dues owed to KE.

KARACHI - As Karachiites continue to battle extreme heat which has been exacerbated by incessant power cuts, the Sindh government has directed K-Electric (KE), the city’s primary electricity provider, to refrain from night-time loadshedding in the country’s financial hub.

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani called on the city’s electricity providing company not to suspend power supply in the metropolis between 10pm and 6am, under any circumstances whatsoever. The ministers’ remarks came as the city remains gripped with extreme weather provisioning scorching temperatures in recent days with the mercury even touching 42°C while “feels-like” exceeding 50°C earlier this week.

The situation has been further compounded by prolonged loadshedding in various areas across the megalopolis.

A day earlier, citizens took to the streets to protest against hours-long power cuts and water shortage that have made their lives miserable.

The demonstrations were held at various locations including Punjab Chowrangi, Liaquatabad No 10, Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others.

On Thursday, the city witnessed light rain with gusty winds which provided some relief to the residents.

The areas which received downpour included Surjani Town, Gulshan e Maymar, Malir, North Karachi, Water Pump, II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Gulshan e Iqbal, FB Area and their adjacent localities.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Saturday said that there is no chance of rain in Karachi, however, some areas may witness drizzle today. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy today while the city’s soothing sea breeze will remain blocked due to low air pressure in the Arabian Sea, the official added.

The ministers, meanwhile, stressed that the masses shouldn’t be punished for the crime of those involved in electricity theft, who, in fact, should be subjected to stern action by the authorities. Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also assured of clearing its dues owed to the KE.

The reassurance comes as the power supplier, as per The News, is grappling with significant issues in maintaining an uninterrupted power supply due to outstanding dues of approximately Rs10.5 billion from the Sindh government. A day earlier, Shah, while speaking at a media briefing, had also called on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) to refrain from power cuts during the aforementioned hours. Revealing that a recent meeting between KE, Hesco and Sepco had resulted in mandatory measures to curtail both daytime and night-time power cuts, the minister stressed that any planned loadshedding must be communicated to the public well in advance.

Earlier this week, the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar had even warned of lodging murder cases against KE if loadshedding is found to be the reason behind mysterious deaths reported in the metropolis in recent days.