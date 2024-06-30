SRSP holds managers’ conference to discuss development works

Khyber - Under the banner of Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), a managers’ conference was held in Jirga Hall, tehsil Landi Kotal, on June 29. Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, SRSP Coordinator Sartaj Khan Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Rameez Ali Shah, Assistant District Education Officer Inayatullah Khan Afridi, members of parents’ and teachers’ councils, civic society members, and officials from various government departments attended the event.

The meeting thoroughly discussed development works initiated by SRSP in state-run schools and sensitized parents and locals about the importance of education and educational uplift schemes. Addressing the occasion, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid said that education should be given priority not only in merged tribal districts but across the country, as education is the key to progress.

He urged the tribal youth to embrace knowledge and directed government-run educational institutions to deliver education honestly to make learners useful citizens of the country. He also called upon the education department to address the deficiency of teachers in schools to ensure smooth educational activities in the area. Additionally, he appreciated SRSP for conducting standard development works in the schools.