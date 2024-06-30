Sunday, June 30, 2024
SSP Investigation holds meetings with Imambargahs administrators for enhancing security during Muharam

Israr Ahmad
June 30, 2024
Islamabad   -   Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Raza, the SSP Investigations/ Operations Hassan Jahangir Wattoo held a meeting with administrators of Imam Bargahs and volunteers across the federal capital to ensure security, promote religious harmony, and create a peaceful atmosphere during the month of Muharram ul Haram here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Jahangir Wattoo directed all the officers to hold meetings with administrators to ensure an atmosphere of security and peace during Muharram ul Haram across the city. SSP directed peace committee members and organizers of the Majalis that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed effective patrolling and the use of commando vehicles for patrolling purposes. Participants of the meeting assured of their full cooperation in this connection and taking all measures to ensure peace and stability during Muharram.

Orders issued to ensure law, order in Muharram

SSP asked the concerned officers to pay visits to Imambargah in coordination with the administrators and ensure implementation of SOPs on routes of processions and ‘Majalis’ for holding them peacefully promoting religious harmony. He also directed the police officers to acquire services of religious leaders of all sects for establishing religious harmony.

