Supremacy of Parliament is cornerstone of strengthening democracy: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have said that the supremacy of Parliament is essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country. They emphasized that a strong Parliament is vital for ensuring the representation of people’s voices and holding the government accountable for its actions.

They expressed these views in their separate messages on International Day of Parliamentarism, which is observed every year on 30th June to commemorate the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1889 and to recognize the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development worldwide. The Speaker said that this day is significant as it highlights the crucial role Parliaments play in promoting democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law. He reiterated the Pakistani Parliament’s commitment to upholding these principles and ensuring the democratic institution’s continued growth and development. He said that a strong Parliament is the cornerstone of a stable democracy, and it is essential for ensuring the protection and promotion of democratic values.

He emphasized that the National Assembly is committed to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of Parliament in the country. The Speaker also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals. He said that Pakistan is an active member of the IPU, and the country is committed to working with the IPU to achieve peace, democracy, and sustainable development globally.

He reiterated the National Assembly’s dedication to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of Parliament in the country. He also acknowledged the significant role played by Parliament in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development in the region. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that the National Assembly is dedicated to promoting democratic values and ensuring the representation of all citizens in the democratic process.

He acknowledged the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals. He said that the parliament is committed to upholding the principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, and ensuring the institution’s continued growth and development.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Parliament and ensure its supremacy in the country.

“The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged that Honourable President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari took a significant step towards strengthening Parliament by surrendering his powers under Article 58(2)b during his previous tenure, thereby empowering the institution.

The Deputy Speaker expressed his hope that the newly elected Parliament would rise to the occasion and meet the high expectations of the people, fulfilling their promises and working tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.