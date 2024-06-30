Two hand-grenades recovered in Lahore

LAHORE - Hand-grenades and detonators were recovered during a search operation from a scrap warehouse in Misri Shah area here on Saturday. According to the police, during the search of a truck in the warehouse, two hand-grenades were recovered and the detonators found in the warehouse and the bombs were defused. The police said that a laborer was killed due to the explosion of a grenade in the same warehouse. Two people were detained from the warehouse and an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, the police intensified a crackdown in the province to protect human lives from metal strings and kite flying. Police teams were ensuring crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in all districts, including the provincial capital, without interruption, the spokesman of the Punjab Police said and added that 4377 accused were arrested and 4240 cases were registered in the province during four months besides recovering 17,000 metal strings and 2.5 lakhs kites from the accused. IG Punjab Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to make the crackdown more effective with active supervision.

Woman arrested, abducted girls recovered

Lahore police have arrested a woman kidnapper, recovering three abducted girls from her, the news channel and police reported on Saturday. According to the details, the lady kidnapper used to lure girls with the promise of jobs and later force them into illegal activities. She and her gang members also sold the girls in different cities of the country against money. The police had launched the operation after the registration of FIR by the family members of the abducted girls. Police teams have been formed to arrest the remaining gang members.