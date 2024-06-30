Sunday, June 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UAF arranges entrance test

Staff Reporter
June 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) conducted the first entry test for the postgraduate admissions in which about 4000 students appeared. University spokesman said here on Saturday that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, foolproof arrangements were ensured to facilitate the students and their parents. According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir, the UAF is ranked 56th best university worldwide in the agriculture and forestry and top ranked in the country. The candidates who are willing to appear in the second entry test can get themselves registered from July 10 to August 06, 2024 whereas the second entry test will be held on August 17. For more information, the candidates can visit the university website www.uaf.edu.pk or contact the university admission office through telephone numbers 041-9200189 or 041-9200161-70 and extension number 3701-03, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024