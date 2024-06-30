Unknown gunmen kill man in capital

ISLAMABAD - Unknown gunmen shot dead a man in an armed attack at Chalain Stop, a suburb of federal capital, here on Saturday, informed sources. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala, they said. A heavy contingent of police including Forensic Experts and Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses, they said.

The body of deceased was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for postmortem where he was identified as Nazuk Hussain, sources said. According to sources, Nazuk Hussan was traveling on a motorcycle near Chakian on Sihala Road when unknown gunmen launched armed attack on him. Resultantly, the man suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot. The killers managed to escape from the scene whereas police rushed to site and began investigation. The reason behind the killing was yet to be assertained by the police investigators, sources said. IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took notice of murder case and ordered SSP Operations to arrest the accused involved in henious crime.