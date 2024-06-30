VIP Culture in Shandoor Festival

Chitral, well-known globally for its rich tradition, unique culture, peace, harmony, and warm hospitality, will host the annual Shandoor Festival 2024. This festival takes place at the highest polo ground in the world every year between Chitral and Gilgit. This year, the festival is expected to start on June 28th and conclude on the 30th.

The inhabitants of Chitral and Gilgit come in large numbers every year to cheer and support their teams. They make these days memorable at a time when social alienation and time scarcity prevail everywhere. This festival serves as a binding force that has knitted the people of Chitral and Gilgit for decades and promotes fraternal bonding between them.

However, there is a problem that haunts us emotionally, instills in us a sense of inferiority, and shows us the clear picture of the basic rights we have been deprived of for decades. That is the disparity in treatment between local spectators and VIPs!

To begin with, the local spectators, who sacrifice their social, family, and academic commitments and take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the event, are treated as the children of a lesser God and subjected to uncomfortable conditions. To watch the match, they are left with no choice but to sit on a dusty ground under the scorching June sun. Our mothers and sisters, who rarely find time from their family commitments to go out and refresh themselves, sit on stones far away from the ground, using them as chairs from where it is hard to see the polo ground properly. Moreover, there are no proper washroom facilities for the local women, and if you feel thirsty, you have to walk for almost ten to fifteen minutes to reach a stream to have a drink. Last but not least, the local community isn’t allowed to install their tents near the polo ground because that surrounding area is reserved for the so-called VIPs.

On the other hand, in one corner of the ground, VIP seats are reserved for certain figures, their families, children, and even relatives, who enjoy the cool shade, filtered and cold water, comfortable seats, and all the luxuries that the local spectators in the other corner of the ground can only dream of.

Our demands are simple: provide all the facilities to the VIPs who visit Chitral occasionally; they deserve to be treated with the utmost respect. But at the same time, stop treating the local community as the children of a lesser God. At least, there should be proper seats to sit on. If not chairs, at least cemented places, similar to those at the Polo ground in Chitral, should be made where they can sit comfortably. Also, ensure comfortable and accessible washrooms for the local women so they too can enjoy the festival to the fullest. This is their legal and reasonable right, which should be considered and exercised.

Let better sense prevail!

KALEEM AHMAD,

Chitral.