ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Wednesday said that 109 new Coronavirus cases were re­ported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.30 per­cent while 21 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in last 24 hours while 4,731 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 621 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 24 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 3.86 percent, while 388 tests were conducted in Is­lamabad out of which eight cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 2.06 percent. Thirty-nine cases were con­firmed from 507 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 7.69 percent. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance sys­tem at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said 90 percent of the country’s population had already got the Covid-19 vaccine. “An efficient sys­tem with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to re­main vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” he added.

Patel said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. In case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in­cluding BF.7 in the country, he added.