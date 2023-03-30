Share:

KARACHI-Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday directed that a 15-day long special campaign be launched to arrest the absconders. He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Information Technology here, said a statement.

The participants of the meeting were briefed that around 216 accused were arrested during raids and snap checking as well as by using “Talaash app”. Nine wanted and 21 absconders were among the arrested accused, they said. The IGP Sindh directed the officials concerned that the data containing the complete details of the absconders and wanted to be accused of different districts of Sindh should be updated.

He said that letters should be sent to the concerned departments to block the computerized national identity cards and freeze bank accounts of those absconders and wanted suspects whose complete details are available on the record. He said legal action should be taken to declare the absconding accused as wanted.

Additional IG Finance and Welfare Sindh, DIG IT, DIG Finance along with Admin CPO and Establishment-I Sindh were in attendance on the occasion.