MARDAN - According to sources, Mardan police have filed charges against more than 20 pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (pTI) workers for allegedly blocking a road at Bacha Khan chowk and delivering a hate speech against the pakistan army, government, and other institutions.

The sources informed that Muqadam Khan, the station House Officer (SHO) of the City Police Station, charged pTI former District president sher Bahadur of Bagh-e-Iram and Ismail of par hoti, as well as 20 other unknown pTI workers, in an FIr. according to the FIr, on March 14th 2023, 20 pTI workers led by sher Bahadur and Ismail held a protest rally at Bacha Khan Chowk blocking all types of traffic for several hours in protest of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s expected arrest and allegedly delivered a hate speech against the government, the pakistan army, and other institutions. The accused also attempted to incite people to revolt against the government and pakistan army, according to the FIr.