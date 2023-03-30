Share:

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) system in Faisalabad collapsed on Thursday due to a record-breaking 29 mm of rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas within an hour.

The heavy downpour caused flooding in many low-lying areas of the city, including Ghulam Mohammadabad, Saifabad, Yousafabad, and Jail Road, as the non-availability of drainage led to water entering houses in these areas.

Furthermore, the heavy rain caused more than 60 feeders of Faislabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to trip, which led to the city's electricity system being affected. This caused significant inconvenience for residents, as many areas of the city were left without power for several hours.

According to the weather department, intermittent rainfall was expected to continue throughout the night, which could lead to further flooding and electricity outages in the city.