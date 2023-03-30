Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least three women suffered injuries when the roof of a mud-made house caved in following a gas cylinder blast, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sector II of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in Rawalpindi, the limits of Police Station Pirwadhai, he added. The rescue said that the three injured women were rushed to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.

According to him, a family had lit a gas cylinder to cook food. The cylinder exploded with a big bang due to which the roof of an adjacent mudmade house collapsed. Resultantly, three women were buried under the rubble and suffered injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation by shifting the three injured women to hospital for medical treatment. Local police also visited the scene and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, Westridge police have arrested a man on charges of sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl and registered a case against him. The accused has been identified as Murad. SP Potohar Division Waqas Khan appreciated the efforts of SHO Police Station Westridge and his team for netting the accused. Local police also visited the scene and began an investigation. He said that crime against women, girls and children would not be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against those found involved. Saddar Bairooni police also arrested two accused wanted in a murder case. The accused has been identified as Ismail and Imran who along with other accomplices had murdered Habib Ur Rehman over old enmity.