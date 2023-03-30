MULTAN - About 1,646,698 flour bags are distributed from March 19th to 28th across the division, Commissioner Amir Khattak said in a meeting on Wednesday.
There were about 229,521 bags given away on daily basis, he added and ordered the officials concerned to check the quality of the flour regularly.
The commissioner directed to increase counters at flour distribution centres to facilitate citizens. The number of users should also be increased, he said. He said the Punjab government had given exemplary packages to accommodate deserving segments of society. Citizens should observe patience to get the benefit of the subsidy programme. ADC, AC and other officers were present in the meeting being arranged to review Ramazan’s package here.
NIGHT SHIFT STARTED AT FREE FLOUR DISTRIBUTION POINT: DC
Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Wednesday said that the night shift has been started at the sports ground free flour distribution point to facilitate masses. During his visit to different distribution points here, the DC said that thousands of citizens were being provided free flour in the holy month of Ramazan as per directives of the government. He said, “Around 34 flour distribution points have been set up across the district where flour bag supply has been made double to prevent a stampede.”