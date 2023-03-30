Share:

MULTAN - About 1,646,698 flour bags are distrib­uted from March 19th to 28th across the division, Commissioner Amir Khat­tak said in a meeting on Wednesday.

There were about 229,521 bags given away on daily basis, he added and or­dered the officials concerned to check the quality of the flour regularly.

The commissioner directed to in­crease counters at flour distribution centres to facilitate citizens. The num­ber of users should also be increased, he said. He said the Punjab government had given exemplary packages to accommo­date deserving segments of society. Citi­zens should observe patience to get the benefit of the subsidy programme. ADC, AC and other officers were present in the meeting being arranged to review Ramazan’s package here.

NIGHT SHIFT STARTED AT FREE FLOUR DISTRIBUTION POINT: DC

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Wednesday said that the night shift has been started at the sports ground free flour distribution point to facilitate masses. During his visit to dif­ferent distribution points here, the DC said that thousands of citizens were being provided free flour in the holy month of Ramazan as per directives of the govern­ment. He said, “Around 34 flour distribu­tion points have been set up across the district where flour bag supply has been made double to prevent a stampede.”