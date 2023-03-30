Share:

JEDDAH-Consul General Khalid Majid Wednesday received the inaugural flight of Air Sial at the North Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah. Other officials of Pakistan Consulate General at Jeddah and management of Air Sial were also present at the airport. Hailing it as a significant achievement in further strengthening the bilateral relations, Majid conveyed gratitude to the Saudi government for providing support and hospitality to Air Sial and expressed optimism that the new airline would enhance connectivity between the two brotherly countries, paving the way for greater collaboration and increased trade. Air Sial, a Pakistani airline based in Sialkot, was founded in 2017 and began its operations in December 2020. The airline operates both domestic and international flights, connecting major cities in Pakistan with destinations in the Middle East and Europe.