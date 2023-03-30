Share:

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan claimed on Thursday that all efforts were being made to debar Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from politics.

Speaking to media, Mr Khan took a swipe at the incumbent government, saying, "This government will become more illegitimate." It will be the decision of the masses to elect rulers at will, he added.

The PTI stalwart went on to say that his party believed in obeying the rule of law, adding that the PTI chairman was appearing before all courts.

Giving his take on the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Mr Khan said, "We dissolved assemblies in a bid to see the elections held in time."