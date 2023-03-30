Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provin­cial Minister for Information Aamir Mir here on Wednesday visited three free flour distribution points in Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Siddique Palace Marquee, and Taj Palace Asim Town to re­view facilities being provided to the citizens by Punjab government. The provincial minister or­dered to form a separate queue at the Harbanspu­ra free flour distribution point for the convenience of elderly citizens, and for women accompanied by children. The administration was also instruct­ed to eliminate queues from the main road to pro­tect them from the sun. He said that arrangements should be made for the queues and seating of the beneficiaries at a safe place away from the road. Amir Mir reprimanded the in-charge Ali Shahid for poor arrangements at the Siddique Palace and directed Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Town to appoint someone afresh.