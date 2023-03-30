LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Aamir Mir here on Wednesday visited three free flour distribution points in Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Siddique Palace Marquee, and Taj Palace Asim Town to review facilities being provided to the citizens by Punjab government. The provincial minister ordered to form a separate queue at the Harbanspura free flour distribution point for the convenience of elderly citizens, and for women accompanied by children. The administration was also instructed to eliminate queues from the main road to protect them from the sun. He said that arrangements should be made for the queues and seating of the beneficiaries at a safe place away from the road. Amir Mir reprimanded the in-charge Ali Shahid for poor arrangements at the Siddique Palace and directed Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Town to appoint someone afresh.
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2023
