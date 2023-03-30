Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Second Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) MOAWIN, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Lattakia, Syria on Wednesday. The ship brought a second consignment of relief goods comprising warm clothing, blankets, and ration for earthquake affectees of Syria, a Pakistan Navy news release said. Upon arrival at the port Lattakia (Syria), the ship was received by the Governor of Lattakia, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, the Commander of Syrian Naval Forces, and other dignitaries. During interaction with the mission commander onboard PNS MOAWIN, the Governor of Lattakia expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy for providing exceptional support during this time of need. Earlier, Pakistan Navy Ship NASR also visited Syria for the HADR mission and handed over 700 tons of relief goods to Syrian officials. The ongoing HADR mission by PN ships is the manifestation of PN’s resolve of continuing all-out efforts to support the people of the brotherly countries of Syria and Turkiye in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan.