PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party’s Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Su­preme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023, stating that it will strengthen both the apex court and the Constitution in the country.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening constitutional institutions rather than individuals and empowering the courts according to their ju­risdiction. He also called for the supremacy of the constitution and parliament to be established, and for the courts to dispel any impression of bias to­wards political parties.