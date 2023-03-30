Share:

LAHORE - A new coaching staff, led by Team Director Mickey Arthur, is likely to take charge of the Pakistan team for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand. According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has nearly finalised all the details, regarding the coaching staff and an official announcement is expected soon. Arthur has previously served as head coach of the Pakistan team for three years, having taken up the mantle in 2016. During his tenure, Pakistan also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, the PCB had decided to not renew the contracts of Arthur and his support staff, following the team’s fifth-place finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The sources added that New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn could be named as head coach, meanwhile, former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel is in the mix for the role of bowling coach.