LAONDON - An ultramassive black hole, understood to be one of the largest ever detected, has been discovered by astronomers using a new technique. The findings, published by the Royal astronomical Society, show that the black hole is more than 30 billion times the mass of the sun – a scale rarely seen by astronomers. The researchers described it as an “extremely exciting” discovery that opens up “tantalizing” possibilities for detecting further black holes.

The team, led by Durham University in the United Kingdom, used a technique known as gravitational lensing, whereby a nearby galaxy is used as a giant magnifying glass to bend the light from a more distant object. This enabled them to closely examine how light is bent by a black hole inside a galaxy hundreds of millions of light years from Earth. Supercomputer simulations and images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope were also used to confirm the size of the black hole. This is the first black hole found using gravitational lensing, with the team simulating light traveling through the universe hundreds of thousands of times, according to a news release from the Royal astronomical Society.

“This particular black hole, which is roughly 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the biggest ever detected and on the upper limit of how large we believe black holes can theoretically become, so it is an extremely exciting discovery,” lead study author James Nightingale, an observational cosmologist from the Department of Physics at Durham University, said.

“Most of the biggest black holes that we know about are in an active state, where matter pulled in close to the black hole heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays, and other radiation,” Nightingale added. “However, gravitational lensing makes it possible to study inactive black holes, something not currently possible in distant galaxies. This approach could let us detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.”