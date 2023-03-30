Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government has decided to start green bus service in Quetta in the span of three months.

As per reports, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo has directed the chief secretary to ensure the start of green bus service in the provincial capital within three months, which will provide decent travel facilities to the citizens of Quetta.

During the tenure of former Balo­chistan CM Jam Kamal Khan, the Balochistan government had pre­pared a plan to purchase 100 buses to provide better travel services in Quetta, but the transport department initially purchased eight buses to run to Baleli and Sariab in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal had to re­sign due to the no-confidence mo­tion, so these eight green buses were kept in a warehouse.

In this regard, the present provin­cial government says the previous government prepared an inadequate feasibility report regarding green buses and no proper standard oper­ating procedure was created.

According to official sources, the construction of Quetta’s Sariab Road will be completed by May this year, after which green buses facility will be started from Baleli to Sariab.