Share:

QUETTA - Inci­dents of bank fraud are on rise as fraudsters imperson­ating bank representatives have been depriving num­ber of innocent people from their hard-earned money on daily basis. Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Inves­tigation Agency and bank officials said that they are regularly receiving com­plaints regarding the online bank scams. “Elements in­volved in online fraud and forgery are very expert and contact the bank consum­ers through different illegal gateways,” they said, add­ing that the innocent peo­ple got trapped and share their bank details which they are not supposed to disclose to irrelevant peo­ple. Bank representative further said that “through SMS and other means, we have been conveying a message to our customers not to divulge their bank details to any unknown callers; however, less edu­cated segment of the so­ciety become easy prey to such mafia”. Mohammad Alim, HBL account holder, a recent victim of such fraud said that on March 16, 2023, he received a call from 00210111111425, similar to help line of HBL, in which the impersonator represented himself as ver­ification officer of HBL. He provided me the initial in­formation and got my bank OTP. Later, I realised that having obtained my OTP, he transferred Rs96,175 from my account to Darraz. “I have lodged a complaint with the cyber wing of the FIA and hoped my looted amount will be recovered soon,” the victim said. The similar incident was hap­pened with Zulqarnain Khan and Mohammad Us­man who lost their sizeable amount becoming victim of online fraud. Hamid Munir, federal government officer said that he too received call but knowing the fact, he did not disclose his details. “Im­personators looting people should be given exemplary punishment so that this practice should end,” he stressed. The initial survey and interaction with people from different walks of life revealed that every third person has received calls from impersonators. It is worth mentioning here that the amount looted online has rarely been recovered, as fraudsters use illegal gateways that are hard to be approached. “It is a seri­ous issue and must be tack­led on a priority basis by the cyber crime wing of the FIA and other concerned,” they emphasised.