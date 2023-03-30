Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Dera Ghazi Khan to monitor provision of the free flour programme today.

Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribu­tion centre being established at Government Postgraduate Col­lege of Commerce and Model Bazaar. Mohsin Naqvi listened to the complaints of men and women being present at the centre and issued directions to further improve their arrange­ments. He expressed his anger over the dearth of facilities and arrangements at the centre in comparison to the number of men and women present at the centre. The chief minister or­dered the transfer of Deputy Commissioner DG Khan over disorder and public rush. Moh­sin Naqvi further ordered to increase facilities and arrange­ments at the centre according to the number of citizens. The CM got flour distributed among men and women in his pres­ence. Mohsin Naqvi appealed to the women to make a queue so that flour can be distributed among men and women be­ing present at the centre ac­cordingly. He also inspected the flour distribution process and inquired from the citizens about the facilities available at the centre. The women ap­prised Mohsin Naqvi about the problems being faced by them with regard to collecting flour at the centre. Mohsin Naqvi noted down their problems and issued directions for their prompt resolution to the con­cerned quarters. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected arrangements being made for the distribu­tion of flour at the centre and also checked the quality and weight of flour. The CM while talking with the media persons said that there are some issues at the established centers for the distribution of flour which will be resolved at the earliest and supply of flour is being fur­ther improved. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the problems which have been identified at the centers will be resolved as soon as possible. Mohsin Naqvi further stated that financial as­sistance amounting to Rs.10 lakh each will be given to the heirs of those who died during stampede and during flour dis­tribution process. Mohsin Naq­vi said that the flood caused huge damage to the fields and fruits and we are importing fruits from Iran. Commissioner DG Khan, RPO DG Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

FREE FLOUR POINTS OPEN AT 6:00 AM

On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centers were opened on Wednesday at 6 am across the province to pro­vide free flour to the people.