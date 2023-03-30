LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Dera Ghazi Khan to monitor provision of the free flour programme today.
Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centre being established at Government Postgraduate College of Commerce and Model Bazaar. Mohsin Naqvi listened to the complaints of men and women being present at the centre and issued directions to further improve their arrangements. He expressed his anger over the dearth of facilities and arrangements at the centre in comparison to the number of men and women present at the centre. The chief minister ordered the transfer of Deputy Commissioner DG Khan over disorder and public rush. Mohsin Naqvi further ordered to increase facilities and arrangements at the centre according to the number of citizens. The CM got flour distributed among men and women in his presence. Mohsin Naqvi appealed to the women to make a queue so that flour can be distributed among men and women being present at the centre accordingly. He also inspected the flour distribution process and inquired from the citizens about the facilities available at the centre. The women apprised Mohsin Naqvi about the problems being faced by them with regard to collecting flour at the centre. Mohsin Naqvi noted down their problems and issued directions for their prompt resolution to the concerned quarters. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected arrangements being made for the distribution of flour at the centre and also checked the quality and weight of flour. The CM while talking with the media persons said that there are some issues at the established centers for the distribution of flour which will be resolved at the earliest and supply of flour is being further improved. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the problems which have been identified at the centers will be resolved as soon as possible. Mohsin Naqvi further stated that financial assistance amounting to Rs.10 lakh each will be given to the heirs of those who died during stampede and during flour distribution process. Mohsin Naqvi said that the flood caused huge damage to the fields and fruits and we are importing fruits from Iran. Commissioner DG Khan, RPO DG Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.
FREE FLOUR POINTS OPEN AT 6:00 AM
On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, free flour supply centers were opened on Wednesday at 6 am across the province to provide free flour to the people.