RAWALPInDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday directed the Agriculture Department Extension to organise farmer conventions in each district of the division before the Kharif season. He expressed these views while addressing the Divisional Agriculture Task Force sub-committee meeting at his Office. The Commissioner said through the conventions, not only the problems of the farmers would be listened to but will provide an opportunity to create awareness among them about the use of modern technology for increasing the production of Kharif crops.

He said farmers are the centre of our interests, and communication with farmers at the UC level must be enhanced by using social media platforms. Laiqat Ali Chatha directed to create awareness among farmers that digital girdawari is necessary to collect Bardana. He directed the establishment of seed corporations in the district to ensure the supply of quality seeds in abundance during the sowing season.

“Our target is to shift farmers towards high-income production in which producing fruits, flowers and vegetables can be very profitable.” At present, the cultivation of fruit and vegetables in Potohar is only three per cent, which should be increased to at least thirty per cent.

The commissioner further directed to installation of Biogas production units to deal with energy crises and devise a micro plan of new initiatives proposed. He directed the Livestock Department to formulate a policy regarding the stray dogs in the city, which were a threat to human lives. Additional commissioner coordination Syed nazarat Ali, Shahid Bukhari, Director Agriculture, Sadia Bano, Director Agriculture (Extension), SDO Small Dams and other concerned officers and representatives of farmers participated in the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal attended through video link.