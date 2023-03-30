Share:

JUDGE THREAT CASE.

ISLAMABAD - An Islamabad court on Wednes­day converted bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan in woman judge threat case into non-bailable directing authorities to present him before the court on April 18.

In the last hearing on March 24, the court converted the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for the PTI chief into a bailable war­rant at the PTI’s request while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for allegedly us­ing threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials. On Wednesday, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared in Judicial Mag­istrate Malik Aman’s court. Imran was represented by his counsel Faisal Chaudhry. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor ob­jected to Imran’s absence, saying his warrants should be changed from bailable to non-bailable as he failed to appear before the court. “We are done with his ex­cuses regarding the Wazirabad incident. Did he not provide a similar excuse when he appeared before another court two days ago?” Rizwan asked. He pointed out that Imran’s request for ex­emption from attendance had been granted in each hearing.

He also cited the judge’s state­ment from the last hearing, in which the judge stated that Im­ran’s warrants had been issued due to his persistent absence from the proceedings. The pros­ecutor objected that the former premier’s signature was not on the request for exemption from attendance, saying it was just signed by his lawyer. Following the hearing of arguments, the judge announced the verdict, directing the authorities to take Imran Khan into custody and present him before the court on April 18. Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had on March 13 issued non-bailable arrest war­rants for Imran in the same case which were later challenged by the PTI in the district court. Imran, through his counsel, contended that his arrest war­rants issued on March 13 were against the facts and law, as he couldn’t appear in person on the given date due to health issues and threats to his life.

The judge had noted that is­suing warrants was the court’s discretion to ensure the former premier’s attendance and he might be asked to submit surety bonds. Later, ADSJ Faizan Haid­er Gilani asked Imran’s counsel to submit security documents in court and had suspended the warrants till March 16. The PTI chairman had on August 20, 2022 condemned the police as well as the judiciary over the al­leged custodial torture of Shah­baz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against then-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.