LAHORE - The accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday returned the Paragon City reference against Railways Min­ister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court held that the mat­ter did not fall under its jurisdiction as per amended National Account­ability Ordinance (NAO), 2022.

Accountability Court Judge Qa­mar-uz-Zaman announced the ver­dict on acquittal applications, filed by the Khawaja brothers. The court had reserved its verdict on the ap­plications after hearing arguments of the parties, earlier in the day.

During the proceedings, Khawaja brothers’ counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz advanced arguments on ac­quittal applications of his clients and submitted that the reference had been filed with a mala fide intention and on political grounds.

He submitted that his clients were neither shareholders nor spon­sors or directors of the Paragon so­ciety. He submitted that there was no chance of proving their guilt in the matter. He submitted that the court had recorded the statements of a number of prosecution witness­es but so far, no witness gave an ad­verse statement against his clients.

He submitted that after the new amendment, the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of the NAB and the accountability court since the amount involved in the reference was less than Rs 500 million. He sub­mitted that the society had settled its matters with a majority of the af­fectees whereas a total amount of Rs 58 million of eight affectees was still disputed. He pleaded with the court to accept the acquittal applications of his clients.

Kh Saad Rafique and Kh Salman Rafique also appeared before the court during the proceedings and marked their attendance. However, after some time, the court allowed Kh Saad Rafique to leave the court­room on his request.

The court had sought arguments from the parties on jurisdiction is­sue on previous hearing after a NAB investigation officer, in a supplemen­tary reference, stated that no further proceedings were required in the Paragon City reference against both the brothers. He further submitted that the allegations against the ac­cused could not be established.

NAB had accused the Khawa­ja brothers of wrongfully obtain­ing monetary benefits from Paragon City. The bureau alleged that Kha­waja brothers, with the help of their ‘benamidars’ established the hous­ing project and cheated the public at large. NAB had arrested the Kha­waja brothers on Dec 11, 2018, after the Lahore High Court had rejected a plea to extend their pre-arrest bail they enjoyed for three months. They remained in the bureau’s custody till Feb 2, 2019, when the trial court sent them to jail on judicial remand. They were later released by the Su­preme Court on bail.