Share:

LAHORE - In the month of Ramazan, an extraordinary increase in the number of addicted beggars is being seen in the squares and intersections of the city. In this regard, CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Mustansar Feroze ordered a crackdown against beggars, beggars in disguise and those who seek sympathy by pretending to have a fake disability. He also issued instructions to the Divisional Officers and Circle Officers to intensify crackdown on those causing such social problems and immediately remove beggars on signals.

CTO Lahore said that the important and busy roads including Mall Road, Jail Road, Wahdat Road, Cantt, Defence will be cleaned from beggars. He also directed to make the anti-beggar unit more active. Mustansar Feroze said that the police, child protection unit and other allied departments will also be brought together. Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze further said that the citizens should support the traffic police in discouraging such elements.

The activities of beggars not only affect the flow of traffic but also cause accidents. Traffic signals will be freed from beggars. CTO Lahore said. By discouraging not only the improvement of the society but also the flow of traffic will improve, he said. Being poor is not a crime, but making yourself needy for others is a moral crime, while cases should be registered against those who disguise themselves as beggars, he said. CTO Lahore Captain (Rtd) Mustansar Feroze said that addicted beggars resort to fake excuses for sympathy