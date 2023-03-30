QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday condemned the attack of the Israeli army on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands.
“Desecration of the mosque is highly condemnable; such actions are a clear violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people. The international community should stop the Israeli aggression,” she maintained. In her statement, she said, as a result of bigotry, inhumanity and Islamophobia, the continuation of such incidents calls into question the legal framework.
“We believe that freedom of expression should come with responsibilities, she said, adding that it is the responsibility of the international community to stop such heinous acts. There is a need to discourage those elements that incite religious hatred and violence.
She said that Islam is a peaceful religion and there is no room for extremism or terrorism in Islam.
The religion of Islam gives a message of peace to the whole world and Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him) to the world, whose teachings give a message of peace not only to Muslims but to the whole world.
Senator Samina further deplored that after 9/11, incidents of violence against Muslims increased.