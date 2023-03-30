Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday condemned the attack of the Israeli army on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands.

“Desecration of the mosque is highly condemnable; such actions are a clear violation of the funda­mental rights of the Palestinian peo­ple. The international community should stop the Israeli aggression,” she maintained. In her statement, she said, as a result of bigotry, inhu­manity and Islamophobia, the con­tinuation of such incidents calls into question the legal framework.

“We believe that freedom of ex­pression should come with respon­sibilities, she said, adding that it is the responsibility of the internation­al community to stop such heinous acts. There is a need to discourage those elements that incite religious hatred and violence.

She said that Islam is a peaceful religion and there is no room for ex­tremism or terrorism in Islam.

The religion of Islam gives a mes­sage of peace to the whole world and Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muham­mad Mustafa (peace be upon him) to the world, whose teachings give a message of peace not only to Mus­lims but to the whole world.

Senator Samina further deplored that after 9/11, incidents of violence against Muslims increased.