MULTAN - Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department during an ongoing road checking campaign, raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 157 vehicles, and recovered over Rs2.8 million across the division here on Wednesday. The excise teams under the supervision of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad conducted raids at various places in Multan division including Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, and Multan, and impounded 157 vehicles while checking 946 vehicles over non-registration and short token taxes.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2023
Share: