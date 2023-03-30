Share:

MULTAN - Excise, Taxation and Narcot­ics Control Department dur­ing an ongoing road check­ing campaign, raided against unregistered vehicles and impounded 157 vehicles, and recovered over Rs2.8 million across the division here on Wednesday. The ex­cise teams under the super­vision of Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad conducted raids at various places in Multan division including Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal, and Mul­tan, and impounded 157 vehicles while checking 946 vehicles over non-registra­tion and short token taxes.