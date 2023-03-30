Share:

KARACHI-Police on Wednesday arrested a fake lady doctor who looted a female patient at Karachi Civil Hospital after administering her an injection which put her to sleep.

The hospital administration and security staff identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the medical facility.

According to details, a woman masquerading as a doctor, donning a lab coat entered the cardiology ward of the hospital on March 17. She went inside a room to examine a female patient. She administered her an injection which dulled her senses and caused drowsiness. Then the fake doctor stole things from her purse and vanished.

When the patient woke up, she noticed some articles missing in her handbag. She reported the matter to police which identified and arrested the fake lady doctor with the help of CCTV footage of the hospital.