At least four policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred and six others were wounded when terrorists attacked Lakki Marwat’s Saddar police station.

As per details, terrorists along with heavy weapons attacked Saddar police station injuring five cops. In retaliatory fire, the attackers fled the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Getting information about the attack, DSP Iqbal Momand left for the crime scene but his armored vehicle was also targeted with explosives.

As a result, DSP Iqbal Momand along with three cops namely Waqar, Ali Marjan and Karamullah were martyred. Police and rescue teams have shifted the bodies of martyred and injured police officials to the hospital.

Earlier in the month of February, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official stated that the police took action on suspicious activities in the vicinity of the Bakhmal police station where terrorists opened fire at the police team and fled from the scene.

The police confirmed the presence of terrorists through thermal cameras and later a gunfight took place with them.

According to the police, no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire.