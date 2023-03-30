Share:

Peshawar - Following a call for boycott of fruit from March 27 to 31 mainly circulated on social media platforms, many peshawarites stopped buying fruit in response to rising prices of the commodity during the holy month of ramazan. a visit to the market revealed a scant presence of buyers, demonstrating people’s support for the boycott call in protest against the higher prices of fruit.

It merits a mention here that many people use social media while fasting in the holy month, which also proved a major reason behind the success of the drive since it has been launched on the social media, mainly Facebook and Twitter. some believe that only the government cannot regulate profiteers, but that the public must have a role in teaching the profiteers a lesson by boycotting the items for a few days. abdul rehman, a public sector worker, stated that he had chosen to support the fruit boycott and emphasised the importance of making similar appeals for other commodities as well.

He said it was the power of consumers and such efforts might be strengthened more by raising awareness through social media. a student, Gul ali, said that the fruit merchants are charging more than double the official rate list, which is why such a campaign is need of the hour. he said that fruit vendors raised their rates by 100 percent during ramazan, in violation of the sanctity of the holy month, which teaches restraint and goodwill. some believe that the fruit boycott worked well and even a protest by people could not have done so much, and the boycott is a strong but silent protest of the masses.

During a visit to the fruit markets, the prices of several foods were discovered to have increased, with the banana, which was selling for roughly rs200 per dozen before ramazan, now selling for over rs300. apple was available for rs400 immediately after ramazan, despite previously being priced at rs200 per kilogramme. similarly, the price of melon has risen from rs150 to rs250 on Ramazan’s first day, causing customers to avoid purchasing it.

Meanwhile, a fruit vendor said that his stall has received very few customers during last three days. “Fruit prices are much higher this ramazan, which seems to be a major reason behind the fewer clients. however, the fruit sellers are also labourers who also buy the commodity at higher prices. This is why people should question the government authorities, instead of boycotting the businesses of poor labourers,” he added.