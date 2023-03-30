Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs207,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs205,600 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,973 to Rs178,241 from Rs176,268, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs163,387 from Rs161,580. The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2050 and Rs 1929 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1967 against its sale at $1957, the association reported.