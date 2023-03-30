LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday lashed out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders who, he said, were attempting to attack the Supreme Court (SC) by undermining its powers and taking the country towards a state of fascism by breaking into the houses of the PTI workers and social media teams.
In a statement, the PTI chief said that the ‘cabal of crooks’ attempted to attack the Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as undermined its powers. He expressed his optimism that people of Pakistan would continue to resist the move.
The former PM’s statement comes as the National Assembly passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill), 2023. The PTI Chairman stated: “We seem to be heading towards a similar state of fascism the way things are happening in Pakistan since last 10 months,” he said. “Abductions, custodial torture, multiple fake cases and total clampdown on media plus harassment of journalists - this is the State of Pakistan today with no Rule of Law and complete violation of Constitution.” “Namaloom Afraad” - the “Unknowns” are breaking into PTI workers and Social Media teams homes, terrorizing and even abducting their family members if a person being sought is not present,” Imran Khan tweeted.