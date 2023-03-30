Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan Wednesday lashed out at the Paki­stan Democratic Move­ment leaders who, he said, were attempting to attack the Supreme Court (SC) by under­mining its powers and taking the country to­wards a state of fas­cism by breaking into the houses of the PTI workers and social me­dia teams.

In a statement, the PTI chief said that the ‘cabal of crooks’ at­tempted to attack the Supreme Court of Paki­stan as well as under­mined its powers. He expressed his optimism that people of Pakistan would continue to re­sist the move.

The former PM’s statement comes as the National Assembly passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill), 2023. The PTI Chairman stat­ed: “We seem to be heading towards a similar state of fas­cism the way things are hap­pening in Pakistan since last 10 months,” he said. “Abduc­tions, custodial torture, mul­tiple fake cases and total clampdown on media plus ha­rassment of journalists - this is the State of Pakistan to­day with no Rule of Law and complete violation of Consti­tution.” “Namaloom Afraad” - the “Unknowns” are break­ing into PTI workers and So­cial Media teams homes, ter­rorizing and even abducting their family members if a per­son being sought is not pres­ent,” Imran Khan tweeted.