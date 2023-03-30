Share:

BADIN- Sindh Government was taking solid & sincere efforts to start the mega projects for Akram Wah with a cost of 80 billion rupees to minimize the shortage of water of district Badin. These views were expressed by Member of Provincial Assembly, MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah while addressing the participants of the event organized by local organization Laar Humanitarian and Development Program (LHDP) in collaboration with WaterAid Pakistan at Gym Khana Badin to mark ‘World Water Day’ on Wednesday. MPA said that provincial Government was also considering the issues of the lining of the canals of Badin amid to maintain proper water flow in the canals of district Badin saying that after the completion of these projects, district will meet water some extent.