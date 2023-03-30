Share:

Islamabad - Director General Gwadar Development authority (GDa) Mujeeb-ur-rehman Qambarani hailed Miss Bahar Tahira Khalil, a young leader from Gwadar for representing Balochistan at “The UN 2023 water Conference,” which was held on 22-24 March in New York. Miss Bahar Khalil, who is a medical student in China, represented Gwadar and Balochistan province as a young leader. GDA provided financial assistance to the young leader to participate in the conference. “GDa is proud to encourage young lady ambassador Miss Bahar Tahira Khalil from Gwadar to represent Balochistan and Gwadar in International United Nations Conference on Water,” Qambarani wrote on his official Twitter account, according to Gwadar Pro.

The UN 2023 Water Conference concluded with a breakthrough response to the global water crises and to advance the water agenda, a deal maker for accelerating sustainable development overall. Miss Bahar Tahira Khalil was one of some 10,000 participants who gathered at UN Headquarters and online to urgently scale up action to address the water crisis and ensure equitable access to water for all.

The shortage of drinking water has always remained a problem in Gwadar and other adjoining areas of the province. However, since the inception of the China-pakistan economic Corridor (CpeC), special attention has been given to addressing the drinking water issue in Gwadar. Various projects under CpeC are being executed to resolve the water issue. A 1.2 MGD seawater desalination plant is near its completion. The plant is a grant from the Government of China for the people of Gwadar