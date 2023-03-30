Share:

Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been granted bail by Lahore ATC in terrorism case.

Niazi has been accused of involvement in the Zille Shah murder case, attacking police officials, creating law and order situations, and setting state properties on fire.

After hearing arguments, the court approved bail plea of PTI leader.

Yesterday, a local court in Karachi acquitted Hassaan Niazi in a case for inciting people to revolt against national institutions.

The District East Police produced Niazi before judicial magistrate in Karachi (East) in a case lodged against him on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Iqbal in the Jamshaid Quarters police station.

It is important to mention here that Barrister Hassan, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, was first arrested by Islamabad police from outside Judicial Complex, despite securing bail.