The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to PTI chief Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi and party leader Raja Shakeel Zaman in PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah’s murder case.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad heard the plea on granting bails to PTI leaders.

Lahore Bar President Rana Intizar represented Mr Niazi and Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malim represented Mr Zaman in the court with Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Jabbar Dogar arguing against the bail pleas.

Upon completion of arguments, the court reserved the verdict and announced it later ordering both accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

Earlier, the ATC had sent the accused in Mr Shah’s murder on one-day physical remand to the police.

Mr Shah was allegedly murdered by Punjab Police at the PTI's rally in Lahore but PTI leaders were indicted in the case, the PTI had claimed. The party had also demanded a judicial investigation into his murder. However, Lahore police contended that his death had been caused by a traffic accident.

PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry questioned if Mr Bilal had died of an accident, why a case was lodged against him, PTI chief Imran Khan, and other PTI leaders.